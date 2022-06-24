FBI searching for child's father, Tyler Adams, after he was questioned and released by Mexican authorities

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Personnel from Mexico’s immigration agency on Thursday turned over to U.S. authorities a 7-month-old baby girl whose mother was found dead in Tijuana.

Baby Valentine was wrapped in a pink blanket the whole time and calmly waited to be handed over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego.

A female Mexican customs agent held the baby in her arms during the entire ride to the border from a Tijuana shelter for children.

Valentine had been at the facility since last week.

An unidentified Mexican customs agent holds 7-month-old Valentine as the baby is about to be driven to the U.S.-Mexico border. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

On May 31, the remains of her mother, Raquel Sabean, were discovered inside a cooler in a car near the coast in Tijuana, just south of the border.

Immediately, an Amber Alert was launched in search of the baby girl.

Valentine was located in the care of a nanny in Rosarito Beach, about 25 miles south of the border.

Mexican police detained Tyler Adams, the baby’s father and Sabean’s partner, and questioned him about her death.

Due to a lack of evidence connecting Adams to the murder, officials said, he was released.

According to the FBI, Adams then made his way to the border and crossed into the U.S.

By the time federal agents realized Adams had an arrest warrant, it was too late.

Adams has been described as “a master of disguise,” and a “conman.”

The FBI says he has used no less than 16 aliases to move around and commit crimes.

He had been serving time after a fraud conviction in Hawaii.

Two years ago, he walked away from a work furlough program and vanished.

“At the end of the day, he is wanted in connection with a missing person presumed murdered in Mexico,” said the FBI last Friday. “He is to be considered dangerous.”

Tyler Adams, picture taken by Mexican investigators. (Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigations)

Adams and Sabean met in San Diego and the two had been together for more than a year, said Sabean’s mother, who lives in Sacramento.

In April, Adams and Sabean reportedly moved south of the border to Baja California.

Mexican officials said the little girl has been turned over to her maternal grandparents.

The FBI says Adams could be anywhere in Southern California or might have returned to Mexico.

“His hair color could be any color, he could’ve shaved his head and probably changed looks by now, we’re hoping with his facial features someone recognizes him.”