MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Amazon is now in the Rio Grande Valley, giving the community opportunities to find jobs and for faster deliveries.

Daniel Martin, Regional Public Relations Manager for Amazon, said McAllen was selected for the new warehouse after research and a selection process.

“Primarily we look at a couple of things, is there a talented local workforce, is there customer demand and is there strong support from state and local leaders,” said Martin.

The facility is located on W Military Highway and is about a 50,000 square foot warehouse.

Martin said the new facility started operating in McAllen last December and provided many locals with job opportunities.

“This facility currently employs over 150 part-time and full-time, all making at least $15 an hour with a variety of benefits,” he said.

Martin explained that there are still employment opportunities through their Amazon Flex program.

“It’s an innovative program that allows individuals to really be their own boss. They use their own vehicle to deliver packages on behalf of Amazon to customers,” said Martin.

He said those jobs have average wages of $22 to $25 dollars an hour and a flexible schedule.

Martin explained that local Amazon shoppers will also experience benefits from the new facility.

“Provide faster and more efficient deliveries for customers, and what does that mean? That means there are thousands of products on amazon.com that are eligible for two-day shipping and that will continue to increase as we continue to build out our transportation network and our infrastructure,” he said.

Amazon will also provide benefits to the community through their volunteer efforts and helping local non-profit organizations, according to Martin.

“We’re two months old in the area and still in our infancy, but definitely just look forward to the growth of Amazon within the community and with the partners that are there,” said Martin.