PHOTOS: Shelter in Del Rio is stocked with goods but few migrants

DEL RIO, TEXAS (Border Report) — More volunteers and supplies were on hand at the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition respite center in Del Rio on Sunday.

Tiffany Zook, a coalition board member, said that the Migrant Protection Protocols policy was implemented on Tuesday, resulting in U.S. Border Patrol agents, and Customs and Border Protection officers driving migrants who have been apprehended to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, across from Laredo, Texas, to await their asylum hearings.

Here are some photos taken at the center on Sunday:

Tiffany Zook is on the board of the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition respite center in Del Rio. (Border Report Photos by Sandra Sanchez)

This donated wheelchair helped a Haitian migrant who had a two-day-old baby and a caesarean section and could not walk for a couple of weeks. She stayed at the center for a month.

The Southern Baptists of Texas Convention’s Disaster Relief Ministry set up showers at the Del Rio respite center.

Excessive clothes are stacked at the Del Rio migrant respite center.

Tiffany Zook says this room used to be filled with 50 women and children sleeping on the cots, which are on the back wall, of the humanitarian respite center in Del Rio.

Q-tips and hygiene items are stocked at the Del Rio center in these cabinets.

The pantry is full at the Del Rio respite center.

“Jesus Loves You” is written in Spanish, French and Creole on the wall of the children’s play room at the Del Rio migrant respite center.

Migrants all get a hygiene bag and one backpack per family when arriving at the Del Rio center.

Migrants eat in air conditioned tents set up in Del Rio at the respite center.

Signs on the compound of the Del Rio center are in English and Spanish.

A hand-washing station outside the mess tent at the Del Rio center.

A porta-potty truck at the respite center in Del Rio

Shannon Daley is program manager for Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief and she works at the Del Rio center overseeing the nonprofit’s efforts there.





