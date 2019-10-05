Local group raising awareness for domestic violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a local group is raising awareness.

They say they want people in the community to stand together against this serious issue.

“What we hope is that it will make an impact on the public and make them aware of domestic violence in the community, and what we can do to prevent domestic violence in the community,” said Randall County Criminal District Attorney, Robert Love.

Participants walked from 10th and Taylor to the old potter county courthouse.