Well Armed Woman participates in #NOTME Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — ‘The Well Armed Woman’ group participated in their national #NOTME Day Saturday by firing handguns.

The High Plains Chapter of The Well Armed Woman, which exists to educate and empower women in a safe and non-threatening environment for their effective and responsible self-defense with firearms, invited all women to participate in their national #NOTME Day at Smith & Son Armory Shooting Complex.

The group used the day to stand in solidarity with other women to show the world they refuse to be a victim.

They invited women to wear purple and to bring their safety equipment, handguns, and at least three rounds of ammunition.

At the event, the group fired three rounds to symbolize they are empowered, prepared, and that they would not be a victim.

The group said the event had three licensed NRA and USCCA instructors to supervise and ensure safety.

To find out more about ‘The Well Armed Woman’ group visit their website here, www.twawshootingchapters.org

