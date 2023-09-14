AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Fort Worth natives Hilary Tipps and Steve Obermiller don’t have a genre-specific sound, but after 10 years of being together, they’ve developed a unique sound, and set of songs.

“Love (and other mysteries)” is their debut album “that bursts open a dream deferred. It is a collection of songs with equal parts contemplation, wisdom and simple fun”. You can learn more about their story and check out their music here.

On September 14th they are performing live at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast as part of their Troubadour Series. You can see them from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and there is a suggested $15 donation. Those who go to this event can bring their own food, chairs, and drinks.