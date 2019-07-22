Starlight Theater Concert Series: Lindsey Lane

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Each year, Amarillo Parks and Recreations puts on the Starlight Theater Concert Series for the public to enjoy the summer. The series features a variety of bands, from western swing to classic rock to Texas country.

Lindsey Lane is the headliner for the concert on Tuesday, July 23. The concert is at the Starlight Theater in Sam Houston Park from 7 to 9 p.m.

Admission is free and the event is great for the whole family. There will be food trucks. You are asked to bring your own chair to enjoy this summer in the park.

Lindsey Lane has an EP, Gypsy Leavin’, that is available on all digital media outlets as well as for purchase at any of their shows for $5. They also have merchandise such as t-shirts and hats. They also always give out free stickers to anyone who dances!