Live Music with Austin Meade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Austin Meade’s new album “Waves” has been named on several “Top Albums on 2019” lists. “Waves” is a ride through the time-honored sounds of rock mixed with Americana and little roots. The nationally syndicated Texas Music Scene TV aired two segments on the making of the new album.

Austin was named on TheBoot.com’s “8 artists you need to hear” list. Meade has been sharing stages with artists like Stoney LaRue, Cody Canada, Micky and the Motorcars, and will be making his first appearance at the 7th Annual Medicine Stone Music Festival this year in Oklahoma.

Austin is playing at Hoot’s Pub tonight, Thursday, June 27th. The show starts at 9 p.m.