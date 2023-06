AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —As part of their Troubadour Series, Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast is hosting Julie and John Pennell on June 15th.

The concert is happening at 7:30 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m. This is a bring-your-own-chair, food, and drink event and there is a suggested $15 donation when you get there.

For more information on this concert or this duo, click here.