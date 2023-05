AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Goldpine is the unique husband/wife duo Ben and Kassie Wilson who are currently on their Ambassador Tour.

They’re playing a few shows on the High Plains including the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center in Pampa on Thursday and the Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast on Friday.

You can click here for more information on this group including where to listen to their music and more details on their upcoming concerts.