Bands

Garrett Bryan Live

By:

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 03:10 PM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 05:11 PM CST

Garrett Bryan Live

Old soul up-and-comer Garrett Bryan released his solo debut ‘Break The Levee’ in June of 2018. Riveting vocals and moody, smart lyrics lay the groundwork for this rootsy collection of songs that blends folk-rock, Americana and Southern soul hues with equal parts grit, sorrow and heart.

Garrett Bryan is in Amarillo to perform on New Year's Eve at the Golden Light Cantina. The show starts at 10 p.m. There is a $10 cover. 

For more information about Garrett Bryan, follow these links:

https://garrettbryanmusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/garrettbryanmusic

https://www.instagram.com/garrettbryanmusic/

https://twitter.com/gbryanmusic

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News