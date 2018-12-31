Garrett Bryan Live
Old soul up-and-comer Garrett Bryan released his solo debut ‘Break The Levee’ in June of 2018. Riveting vocals and moody, smart lyrics lay the groundwork for this rootsy collection of songs that blends folk-rock, Americana and Southern soul hues with equal parts grit, sorrow and heart.
Garrett Bryan is in Amarillo to perform on New Year's Eve at the Golden Light Cantina. The show starts at 10 p.m. There is a $10 cover.
For more information about Garrett Bryan, follow these links:
https://garrettbryanmusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/garrettbryanmusic
https://www.instagram.com/garrettbryanmusic/
https://twitter.com/gbryanmusic
More Stories
-
As a part of their ‘Lone Star Holiday Tour’ of Texas,…
-
Amarillo High's New Sound Singers stopped by to sing two holiday…
-
Canyon High School Show Choir Ovation Christmas concert is at Canyon…