AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Described as REM and the Beatles having a kid together who became an acoustic rock singer-songwriter, Bryan Bielanski has a unique sound no doubt.

Right now he is touring the U.S. promoting new music and playing on August 17th at The 806 Coffee + Lounge at 9 p.m.

If you miss this performance, don’t worry, you can check out his music here.