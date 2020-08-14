WTAMU taking precautions for dorms and common areas

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University starts classes on August 24, and when it comes to dorms and common areas, what is the campus doing to help combat the spread of COVID-19?

Vice President of Student Enrollment, Engagement, and Success, Mike Knox, said masks are required in all indoor public areas, including residential spaces, lobbies, and other common spaces in residence halls.

He said that the university has plenty of opportunities for students to get masks through Buff Branding and residential living.

“We have no intention, we don’t want to be the police walking around tapping people on the shoulder and penalizing them for things. We are just asking them to think about that they may not be at risk, there are others who are,” said Knox.

He said that large gatherings on campus will not be permitted and seating in the JBK has been spread out for social distancing purposes.

Knox said that they have even moved some seating outside to encourage students to spend more time outdoors.

Knox said he has faith that students will do the right thing.

“Let’s all work together so we can get through this. I have every confidence we can. There is going to be some challenges along the way. We are definitely going to have to shift gears a couple of times and adapt as the situation changes, but I think we will be able to get through this semester and do it safely,” added Knox.

Visitation policies have been changed to restrict the number of students in a room and no overnight guests on campus. When it comes to move-in day for the dorms, WTAMU has extended its move-in experience for the dorms doing a by-appointment-only.

Residence halls, common spaces, and restrooms will be cleaned twice daily, seven days a week.

The university says that any person who needs to quarantine due to COVID-19 will be handled on an individual basis.

