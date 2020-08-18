River Road ISD preparing to welcome students back to class

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — River Road ISD teachers are preparing to welcome students as the first day of school approaches.

River Road High School Biology Teacher Logan Strowmatt said training has mainly been focused on those learning virtually.

Teachers have gone through technology training, and are learning to maintain the same structure of learning for kids at home and on campus.

“I’m hoping that the students when they come to school are eager to be here and are happy to be back,” said Strowmatt. “It’s gonna look different and they’ll have to adjust to that, just because they’ve had to adjust, going out in public and things like that.”

RRISD’s first day of school is Thursday.