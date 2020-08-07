Local organization provides support for parents opting to home-school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Crystal Dilley heads up the Panhandle Christian Home Educators Association, a support group and informational hub for parents opting to home-school their children.

For the past three months, Dilley says she’s had more parents in the Panhandle reach out to her for homeschooling advice. Whether it be through a Facebook page she helps moderate or the PCHEA website.

“‘How do I unroll my kids’, ‘help me I don’t know what to do,’ ‘how do we home-school,’ ‘do we send our kid somewhere’, those are the kind of questions I’m getting,” Dilley said. “We’ve had at the very least five requests a day.”

Even before the pandemic, PCHEA served as a support system helping navigate parents through the homeschooling process whether it be grade school or high school. Dilley says the high school part of homeschooling is the most intimidating.

“We try to keep a really good relationship with Amarillo College, we’re building a relationship with WT as well, people get really scared when their kids get to high school,” Dilley said.

Now Dilley and other organizers at PCHEA are working extra hard to add more support during these unprecedented times.

To learn more about PCHEA, upcoming events, and the annual fee, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: