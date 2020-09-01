Amarillo Police give reminder on school zone safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The first day of school was Tuesday and that means school zones are active again.

Amarillo Police are warning people to slow down and keep a watchful eye around schools, even if you do not have kids you are picking up or dropping off.

Unless otherwise posted, these zones are effective on school days only between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Being caught speeding in a school zone can result in a speeding ticket and fine of up to $200.

APD Sgt. Carla Burr said that the faster you are going the harder it is for you to stop to avoid a tragic accident.

Sgt. Burr said sometimes kids may not always look both ways in crossing the streets, so it is important to remain vigilant in and around school zones.

“There is nothing that you’re headed to that is more important than stopping for that school bus, or stopping for that child crossing the road, or slowing down for that school zone. There is nothing you’re headed to that is more important than that, especially if you cause someone harm or you yourself get hurt, it wasn’t more important than that,” said Sgt. Burr.

Sgt. Burr advises leaving earlier if need be to avoid running late and speeding.

Another violation Sgt. Burr warned against was passing or failing to stop for a school bus. This can result in a fine ranging from $500 to $1,250.

Sgt. Burr also said slow down around school zones, during school hours, especially in residential areas, to avoid a possible accident.

