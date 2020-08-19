Amarillo ISD to require all students to wear masks while at school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD is requiring all AISD students to wear masks while at school.

The district said in all of the guidance it has received, the one recommendation it heard over and over was that masks reduce the need for quarantines and closures.

AISD released a statement to MyHighPlains.com, saying:

Some people like masks and some people don’t. Some people agree with wearing masks and others don’t. But what we know is that when everyone in a school wears a mask, students are more likely to be able to continue to come to school.

In all the guidance we have received, the one recommendation we hear over and over is that masks reduce the need for quarantines and closures.

Masks will help keep students and teachers in classrooms.

For that reason, Amarillo ISD will require all students, grades pre-K through 12, to wear masks while at school.

We truly believe this change, when layered with other precautions we have implemented, is our best defense in keeping school buildings safe and open.

Amarillo ISD