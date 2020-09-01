Amarillo ISD explains protocols for first day of classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD officially kicked off virtual and in-person classes for the fall semester.

“It’s time to get excited, it’s time to open the doors,” AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis said.

The district initially postponed its first day to Sept. 1 so staff could put new safety protocols in place.

“We’re just making sure we’re able to practice social distancing,” Loomis added.

One of the protocols is a “hall map” for high school students to follow.

Loomis said the idea was to prevent students from crowding in the hallways.

“During the transition, you know, when you put a 1,000 kids in a hall, you got to do some sort of traffic control to try to ensure so much social distancing as possible,” Loomis explained.

Loomis also said that this year parents are not allowed to enter buildings when dropping their children off or picking them up.

“Again, it’s just trying to keep contact at a minimum and not give the ability to spread this virus more than we have to, so just those people who need to be inside the building,” Loomis added.

While the pandemic is causing changes this year, Loomis said he is hopeful for a successful year for all students learning in-person or virtual.

“It’s time to start learning again, we’re so excited,” Loomis said.

To read AISD’s back to school plan, click here.

