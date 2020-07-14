Skip to content
Back to School
Amarillo ISD considering postponing start of school until later in August, early September
Video
Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees give update on COVID-19 response, more information on re-opening of schools
Video
Amarillo ISD shares list of ’10 Things to Know About Back to School’
Video
Dumas ISD releases plans for 2020-2021 school year
Video
Amarillo Education Association calls for 9-week remote start to the school year
Video
Video Forecast
Typical summertime temperatures with slightly less rain chances
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Children jump off a building to escape a fire in France
Video
Caught on camera: Business surveillance shows customer throw doughnuts at employee over face masks
Video
Rare yellow turtle found by farmer in India
Video
Caught on Cam: Bison charges; woman plays dead
Video
Former flight attendant talks about “Passenger shaming” Instagram account
Video
Fur-real ‘cat burglar’ stealing clothes in Louisiana neighborhood
Video
WATCH: Small, speedy dog survives wild chase on interstate
Video