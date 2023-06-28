Rivian has filed a patent application for a tailgate design that looks similar to what was seen on the original concept version of the R1T electric pickup truck.

Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on May 30, and originally filed Jan. 7, 2022, the application is for a tailgate with gooseneck hinges. These hinges would allow the tailgate to swing down 180 degrees if desired, as well as to the 90 degrees of traditional tailgates, according to the application.

Patent image of Rivian tailgate with gooseneck images

The Rivian R1T concept that debuted at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show had similar tailgate hinges. They didn’t make it to production, and Rivian never stated why, but it’s possible that they were deemed too expensive or fragile.

The application also mentions hands-free opening of the tailgate, as well as a “zero gravity” function that holds the tailgate open at a specified angle using air springs. In 2022, the company also filed a patent application for telescoping and folding tailgates, as well as an integrated tailgate step.

Patent image of Rivian tailgate with gooseneck images

As with all patent material, there is no guarantee that any of these ideas will reach production. But trick tailgates have become common for internal-combustion pickups, and General Motors is bringing back its midgate concept for electric trucks such as the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. The designs detailed in these patent applications could help Rivian keep pace with rivals.

Rivian recently teased its smaller R2 electric SUV, due to start production in 2026 at a new factory in Georgia. The company hasn’t confirmed a pickup-truck sibling, but if such a vehicle does reach production, perhaps it will feature some of these ideas.

