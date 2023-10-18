Ringbrothers, the Wisconsin builder of show-stopping muscle cars, is headed to the 2023 SEMA show later this month with three new creations.

The builds are based on a 1969 Dodge Charger, a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible, and a 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II, and will no doubt display the diverse abilities of Jim and Mike Ring and the rest of the team at Ringbrothers.

Teaser sketches released this week reveal little of the builds, but a few details have been confirmed by the company.

The Charger, known as Tusk, is coming with a heady 1,000 hp thanks to Stellantis’ supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 crate engine known as the Hellephant. Everything is custom in the build, including a lengthened wheelbase, extended rockers and fenders, and engine mounting 2.5 inches farther back than stock.

Ringbrothers Uncaged 1965 Ford Mustang convertible

The Mustang convertible is dubbed Uncaged, and is a follow-up to the custom Mustang known as Caged that was shown at last year’s SEMA show. The build features a unique wide-body design for the classic Mustang, along with modern touches including the chassis and powertrain. Ringbrothers said every panel on the car has been customized to suit the wide-body design that adds about an inch to each side.

Ringbrothers expects the custom Rolls-Royce to be the standout build. Known as Paramount, the build dials up the luxury factor while also adding serious performance, including a 640-hp powertrain. Ringbrothers has also installed its own take on Rolls-Royce’s current Starlight headliner, which uses fiber-optic lighting to create the feeling of a night sky inside the cabin.

Ringbrothers Paramount 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II

The show cars represent more than 10,000 combined build hours, Ringbrothers said.

This year’s SEMA show is scheduled to run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

