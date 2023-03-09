Mercedes-Benz’s top-selling GLC-Class nameplate undergoes a redesign for 2023, and the newcomer will carry a $48,250 starting price when it lands at dealerships in the spring.

The compact SUV has managed more than 50,000 sales annually in the U.S. for the past five years, and the redesigned version should continue that trend thanks to a combination of inoffensive styling, a high-tech cabin, and a long list of standard equipment.

The GLC-Class will initially be available in rear-wheel-drive GLC 300 and all-wheel-drive GLC 300 4Matic grades only. The starting price is for the rear-wheel-drive grade. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option.

Standard equipment includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 11.9-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad for smartphones, heated 16-way front seats with memory, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, ambient lighting, and more.

For an extra $2,250, buyers can opt for Exclusive trim, which brings additional goodies including a Burmester audio system, surround-view camera system, and a navigation system. For $4,350 over the base price, buyers can upgrade to the Pinnacle trim. This includes everything in the standard and Exclusive trim levels, plus a head-up display, augmented reality navigation, digital light headlights, and heat and noise insulating glass.

The sole powertrain is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with mild-hybrid technology. The engine delivers 258 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque on its own, with a motor-generator integrated with the standard 9-speed automatic transmission that can recover energy under braking and add approximately 23 hp and 147 lb-ft. Claimed performance is a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds and a governed top speed of 130 mph.

More potent grades are coming from Mercedes’ AMG hot house. There will also be a repeat of the GLC-Class Coupe body style, though timing for these variants hasn’t been announced. They’ll likely arrive for the 2024 model year.

