Lamborghini will use 2022 Art Basel Miami in December for the debut of a high-riding Huracán, a car confirmed to be the automaker’s last powered purely by a combustion engine.

Starting with the Aventador successor due in 2023, which will be a V-12 plug-in hybrid, every future Lamborghini will feature some form of electrification. The automaker is planning to have its full lineup consist of electrified cars only as early as 2024.

It makes the upcoming high-riding Huracán a significant car for the marque, particularly in the eyes of collectors.

Rumors of an off-road-focused supercar from Lamborghini go back almost a decade to the Gallardo-based Italdesign Parcour concept, but things got serious in 2019 when Lamborghini rolled out the Huracán Sterrato concept.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato concept Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato concept

Lamborghini confirmed plans for a production version of the concept in July, and the reveal has been confirmed for the Miami art show running Dec. 1-4.

Don’t be surprised if the car ends up being called a Huracán Sterrato, just like the concept. A trademark for the Sterrato name was filed by Lamborghini only last fall. It’s the Italian word for “dirt,” pointing to this model being ideal for rally-style dirt tracks and other rough surfaces.

Teaser shots from July depict a high-riding Huracán with the same fender flares and driving lights as the concept. Power will come from the familiar 5.2-liter V-10, whose output will likely match the 631 hp of the Huracán Tecnica that debuted earlier in the year.

More buyers are looking for supercars that they can drive throughout the year, as well as drive without fear of potholes doing major damage. It’s why Porsche is also readying a high-riding 911, and we’re sure others will be quick to jump on the trend—especially as supercar sales continue to grow in emerging markets, where road conditions aren’t always the best.

