The updated 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid gets a price cut for the new model year.

First noticed by CarsDirect, the price cut comes as other Wrangler variants get a price increase, which is typical for a refreshed model like the 2024 Wrangler. But Jeep is also adding a new base Sport S trim level for the 4xe below the carryover Willys, Sahara, Rubicon, and High Altitude grades.

The starting price for the 2024 Jeep Wrangle 4xe Willys is unchanged from 2023, at $56,530 with destination. The new Sport S base model starts at $51,790, making the entry-level 2024 Wrangler 4xe $4,740 cheaper than 2023. Granted, the Sport S 4xe still costs $10,600 more than a non-hybrid Sport S model.

That said, the Wrangler 4xe is eligible for a $3,750 EV tax credit under Clean Vehicle Credit rules that, for eligibility, also require a sticker price of $80,000 or less and upper limits for household income.

2024 Jeep Wrangler

The Sport S trim has the same powertrain as other 4xe models, consisting of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine and a pair of electric motors working with a mechanical four-wheel-drive system similar to other Wrangler models. Jeep designed it not to be an off-road slouch, with motors actually aiding off-roading, and has even offered a lift kit in the past.

Fuel economy and electric range should be the same for all 4xe models. EPA ratings for the 2024 Wrangler 4xe haven’t been published yet, but the 2023 model had 22 miles of electric range with an efficiency rating of 49 MPGe, with just 20 mpg combined on gasoline. Even that capability proved unreliable in a recent cold weather test of a Rubicon 4xe.

The new-for-2024 Sport S does have less equipment than other 4xe models, including off-road hardware. It lacks the Willys model’s 33-inch all-terrain tires, rock rails, locking rear differential, and Offroad+ mode, as well as its trailering package, although it does get standard adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warnings, keyless entry, automatic headlights, power heated exterior mirrors, power windows, and 32-inch tires.

2024 Jeep Wrangler

All Wrangler models get some notable updates for 2024, including side-curtain airbags and some subtle styling revisions. The Wrangler 4xe also gets a new Power Box with four 120-volt outlets and 30 amps of total power output to run devices or appliances out on the trail.

The Wrangler 4xe has been a very strong seller. In early 2022 it was the top-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S., outselling the Toyota RAV4 Prime. It may also prove a good on-ramp to the all-electric Jeep Recon, a Wrangler-inspired EV scheduled for a reveal later this year.

