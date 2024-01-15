A Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ will be among the featured lots at a Bonhams auction scheduled for January 25 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Chiron Super Sport 300+ is the production version of the car Bugatti used to win the race to 300 mph.

Andy Wallace, a 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and Bugatti test driver, hit a top speed of 304.773 mph in Sept. 2019 at the Ehra Lessein test track in Germany, securing the Chiron’s title as the world’s fastest production car. At the time, Wallace said the record-setting car—a pre-production prototype—wasn’t out of breath at that speed. In a different setting, it might have gone even faster.

The car up for auction is one of 30 production models, which differ slightly from the record-setting prototype. They have a slightly higher ride height and a top speed that’s electronically limited for safety reasons. Bugatti hasn’t publicly said what the limit is, but it should be well within the capabilities of the car’s Michelin tires, which are rated for 317 mph.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ world record car

The Super Sport 300+ is powered by Bugatti’s familiar 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16, with output tuned to 1,577 hp instead of the standard 1,480 hp. The powertrain also has an upgraded cooling system, while the bodywork is more streamlined than the standard Chiron.

Production was limited to just 30 cars, with sales beginning around the time of the successful record attempt. However, it took two years of testing and development for Bugatti to finish the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and put it into production.



The first two production cars were delivered in Oct. 2021—both in the U.S. The car up for auction is the ninth built, and one of only seven delivered in the U.S., according to the auction listing.

Bonhams expects this Chiron Super Sport 300+ to sell for between $5 million and $5.5 million at auction. That would be a bit higher than the car’s estimated $4 million price tag when new. After all, it was unlikely a car like this would depreciate.

