The legendary 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE known as the “Black Ghost” sold for $1.07 million at Mecum’s 2023 Indianapolis auction.

The car, which became famous on the Detroit street-racing scene, was originally owned by Godfrey Qualls who passed it to his son Gregory in 2015. It has been part of the National Historic Vehicle Register since 2020.

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE “Black Ghost”

Godfrey Qualls was a Detroit police officer by day and a mysterious drag racer by night. He would show up to local gathering spots like Woodward Avenue and Telegraph Road, win a street race, and then disappear for weeks or months at a time—a cadence that earned the Challenger its nickname.

In addition to its street racing history, the Black Ghost is a special car because of its one-of-one specification, with a gator-skin-style vinyl roof, a white tail stripe, and a 426-cubic-inch Hemi V-8 under the hood.

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE “Black Ghost”

Qualls, who was also a veteran awarded a Purple Heart, parked the Challenger in 1975 and kept it hidden for decades. He finally introduced the Dodge and the stories behind it to his son Gregory in 2014. Qualls died a year later, but not before handing over the keys and paperwork to Gregory.

The Black Ghost is such a big part of Challenger lore that it inspired a modern tribute. It’s one of the Last Call special editions Dodge is rolling out for the 2023 model year to mark the end of the road for the current Challenger and Charger muscle cars. A total of 300 copies will be built, each with the same black exterior and vinyl roof to match the original.

