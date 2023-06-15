Pricing for the updated 2024 Polestar 2 was released Tuesday, along with confirmation from Polestar that U.S. deliveries will begin in August.

The base single-motor version starts at $51,300 (all prices include a mandatory $1,400 destination charge), or $1,500 more than the 2023 model’s starting price. But the Polestar 2 gets significant power and range upgrades for 2024.

The single-motor Polestar 2 switches from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive for the new model year and gains 68 hp and 118 lb-ft of torque. It’s now rated at 299 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque, enough for a Polestar-estimated 0-60 mph time of 5.9 seconds. An enlarged 82-kwh battery pack bumps range to an estimated 320 miles, compared to an EPA-rated 270 miles for the 2023 model.

2024 Polestar 2

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive 2024 Polestar 2 starts at $56,700. It gets a rear-biased setup aimed at improving handling, and will also decouple the front motor when circumstances allow for increased efficiency. Power increases as well, from the previous 408 hp and 467 lb-ft to 421 hp and 546 lb-ft. Polestar estimates 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds.

All-wheel-drive models use a 78-kwh battery pack that enables an estimated 276 miles of range, up slightly from the 2023 model’s 270-mile rating. All-wheel-drive models also DC fast-charge at 155 kw, the same as before, but single-motor models can now charge at up to 205 kw.

Polestar also claims more standard equipment for 2024. Blind-spot monitors, park-assist sensors, a surround-view camera system, and auto-dimming mirrors are now standard across the board. The Pilot Pack is also standard on dual-motor models, adding adaptive cruise control and other driver aids.

2024 Polestar 2

Because it’s assembled in China, the Polestar 2 doesn’t qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit for purchases under the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) rules. But Polestar has noted openly in a press release that its vehicles qualify for the IRA Clean Vehicle Credit, essentially a loophole that allows automakers with captive finance companies to claim a credit on leased vehicles, and then pass the savings on to customers.

Currently Polestar’s sole model, the 2 will be joined by the Polestar 3 SUV next year, following a delay caused by software issues. Next up is the more coupe-like Polestar 4, also expected to arrive next year. The Polestar 5 sedan and Polestar 6 sports car will follow in 2025 and 2026, respectively. A Polestar 7, with a body style yet to be revealed, will arrive in 2027.

