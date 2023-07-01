The 2024 Lexus ES carries over unchanged except for a new Technology Package and available wheel design.

Available on the base, Luxury, F Sport Design, and F Sport Handling grades, the Technology Package bundles the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen introduced for 2023 (an 8.0-inch touchscreen is standard on these models) with a head-up display and Smart Access Card Key, which functions as a key fob but in a more convenient credit-card-like shape.

The larger touchscreen runs the Lexus Interface infotainment system, encompassing wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, Apple Music and Amazon Music integration, cloud-based navigation, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels with a Vapor Chrome finish are available on the Luxury grade and standard on the Ultra Luxury grade for 2024. Base models get 17-inch wheels, while F Sport models get 19-inch wheels. As before, the F Sport grade is split into Design and Handling packages, with the latter adding adaptive dampers in an effort to improve handling.

2024 Lexus ES

The powertrain lineup is unchanged. The front-wheel-drive ES 350 has a 3.5-liter V-6 producing 302 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque, coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Also available solely with front-wheel drive, the ES 300h hybrid uses a 2.5-liter inline-4 with Lexus’ familiar hybrid system for a total system output of 215 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque.

The all-wheel-drive ES 250 uses the 2.5-liter inline-4 without hybrid assist, producing 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque and coupled to an 8-speed automatic like the V-6. In exchange for added traction, the Lexus-estimated 0-60 mph time stretches to 8.6 seconds, compared to 6.6 seconds and 8.1 seconds for the ES 350 and ES 300h, respectively.

2024 Lexus ES

The Lexus Safety System 2.5+ group of driver aids also carries over from 2023. It includes basic features like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking, as well as active lane control and traffic sign recognition.

Last redesigned for the 2019 model year, the ES is related to the Toyota Camry, sharing that sedan’s TNGA-K platform and powertrains.

2024 Lexus ES

Pricing starts at $44,340 for the front-wheel-drive V-6 ES 350. Lexus offers the same pricing for the all-wheel-drive 4-cylinder ES 250, while the ES 300h hybrid starts at $45,740. All figures include a $1,150 destination charge.

The 2024 Lexus ES is expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships later this summer.

Related Articles