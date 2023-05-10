Ram on Wednesday announced new Lunar Editions for its 2023 1500 Rebel and 2023 1500 TRX pickup trucks.

As the name suggests, the Lunar Edition treatment brings a gray color inspired by Earth’s natural satellite. The color is called Ceramic Gray, and it’s unique to the Lunar Editions.

In the case of the 1500 TRX, the Lunar Edition is based on the already well-equipped TRX fitted with the many luxury and safety features of the Level 2 Equipment Group. It then adds the Ceramic Gray exterior color in combination with some graphics, as well as 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels finished in black. Also featured are a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, a bed step, and a cab-mounted brake light.

Inside, the extras include blue contrast stitching, carbon-fiber accents, a flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in leather and carbon fiber, a unique center console badge, and a head-up display. It also gets electronic driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

2023 Ram 1500 TRX Lunar

No change has been made to the powertrain. Under the hood lurks the familiar Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. Here it’s tuned to deliver 702 hp, and it will help the TRX Lunar launch from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, hit 0-100 mph in 10.5 seconds, run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, and reach a top speed of 118 mph (limited only by the 365/65R18 T-rated tires).

The 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition also gets with the Level 2 Equipment Group, and the same combination of Ceramic Gray exterior paint, body graphics, and black accents. It comes with the 1500’s 5.7-liter V-8 and mild-hybrid system, plus additional standard goodies such as the Ram’s Off-Road Pages, an eight-way power adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Both trucks will be available in limited numbers later this spring. The 1500 TRX Lunar Edition is priced from $108,340, and the 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition from $72,205. Both figures include an $1,895 destination charge.

