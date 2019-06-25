Zach Martin is the weekend sports reporter on KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News.
Zach joined KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News as the weekend reporter in March 2015.
He graduated from West Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s in Mass Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media & Broadcasting.
He is an avid golfer who played collegiate golf at Independence Community College before transferring to WT.
