Zach Martin is the weekend sports reporter on KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News.

Zach joined KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News as the weekend reporter in March 2015.

He graduated from West Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s in Mass Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media & Broadcasting.

He is an avid golfer who played collegiate golf at Independence Community College before transferring to WT.

