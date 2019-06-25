Wes Rapaport covers statewide news for approximately a dozen stations in Texas. He serves as a Capitol Correspondent, reporting on important issues from Austin. He joined the Nexstar Austin Bureau in June 2017.

Wes moved to Lubbock in 2015 as a reporter and multimedia journalist for KAMC-TV (ABC). He also anchored and produced weekend broadcasts. While in Lubbock, Wes was a fill-in host for a weekly political program called Talking Points. He was honored to host local events, and covered a wide range of stories. From crime, to Texas Tech, to firefighters’ health, to local government, Wes reported on anything and everything.

Wes dove right in at Chapman University, before graduating with a B.F.A. in Television and Broadcast Journalism. He led the student-run TV program, Chapman News, working as an anchor, producer, and reporter for the only live newscast in Orange County. He was the sports director of the school’s radio station, and a PA Announcer for the athletics department.

Originally from Northern California, Wes loves the coast, and enjoys catching a baseball game or two when he can!

His internship experience ranges from local news at KION-TV, to NBC Network News, to investigative and sports internships with NBC Los Angeles. Wes was awarded journalism scholarships throughout his college career- twice from the Orange County Press Club, and twice from the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California.

His production experience includes camera operation for minor league baseball and countless hours of high school sports coverage. He has an extensive background in public access television, as a producer, director, and mentor. He has interviewed professional athletes, congressional leaders, and covered both of President Barack Obama’s inaugurations.

Wes credits his family, friends, and motivation to tell people’s stories, as inspiration for his broadcast journalism career.

If you have a story idea, or would just like to say hi, feel free to contact him!

