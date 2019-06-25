Ny Lynn Nichols

Ny Lynn is the news director for KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News.

Ny Lynn is a Texas native and Texas Tech Red Raider. She worked at KLBK in Lubbock for several years, where she anchored weekends and mornings and reported on the courts and crime beat. She joined theKAMR Local 4 News team in April 2000 as a news anchor, and she became the KAMR Local 4 News/Fox 14 News news director in July 2001. She also does the Food for Thought report Thursdays on the KAMR Local 4 News at Five so viewers know how local restaurants are doing in their health inspections.

Ny Lynn’s journalism career began in high school. She got an early start in news as part of the school district’s daily newscast on the educational access television station and as the newspaper editor. She’s won some reporting awards, but she’s most proud of the various Texas Associated Press Broadcasters awards for Best Newscast, Best Weathercast, and Best Sportscast the KAMR Local 4 News/Fox 14 News newsroom has won. She’s been a Girl Scout leader. She’s chairwoman of the Gold Award advisory board. She’s on the Girl Scouts of the Texas Oklahoma Plains board of directors. She served on the Goodwill Industries of Amarillo board from 2001-2008. She was board president for 2007. Ny Lynn and her husband love the great selection of Mexican food restaurants in Amarillo. Their son is a baby genius of course, and he’s super cute! Their dogs Apples, Lincoln Log, and Tater Tot love to get their son to give them goodies.

