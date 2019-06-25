Meredith Avery is a native Texan growing up in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

She moved to West Texas to attend Texas Tech University and spent three more years in Lubbock working for KLBK News.

She spent a year in Shreveport, Louisiana working for KTBS news as the morning anchor and investigative reporter.

She was happy to move back to West Texas with her husband earlier this year, joining KAMR Local 4 News as a reporter.

When she is not working Meredith loves reading books, traveling, hiking and playing with her dog, Cash.

