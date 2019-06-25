Meaghan Collier is the co-host of Studio 4 and Fox 14 News at 9:00. She has returned to the great state of Texas after some time working at a Fox affiliate in Colorado Springs and some time as an elementary school special education teacher in inner-city New Orleans.

While in Colorado Springs, Meaghan continued to keep early hours on the morning show there, covering big events like the 2008 Democratic National Convention, the 2008 Presidential Race, and the New Life Church Shootings. She interviewed celebrities like Kat Deeley from So You Think You Can Dance, country music duo Sugarland, and continued her work with the Children’s Miracle Network.

Eager for a bit of a change, Meaghan was accepted into the national organization Teach for America. Teach For America is the national corps of outstanding recent college graduates who commit to teach in urban and rural public schools and become lifelong leaders in expanding educational opportunity. While in New Orleans, Meaghan learned about the severe inequity in our country’s education system, and also learned the importance of an excellent education at a very early age. She was also able to experience the rebirth of one of our nation’s most fascinating cities and will forever consider New Orleans to be a home away from home.

Returning to Amarillo is exciting for Meaghan because she gets to work on a great show with Andy Justus everyday. Studio 4 is THE show to watch for issues for your family–with a solid dose of fun and excitement to get you through your afternoon with a smile.

Meaghan is a Canyon High School graduate, and her parents still live in the same house she grew up in. So being back in the Panhandle is wonderful because she’s close to friends and family she loves. Being back home also gave her a chance to fall in love with an old high school friend. She and Cody were married in September of 2012. They have a very darling German Shorthaired Pointer named Sir Myles and a dachshund mix, Bradford.

While away from work, Meaghan is always up for a great live music show and is especially excited to hear Texas Country regularly again. During the fall, you can pretty much bet that she’ll be in front of the TV or in Norman cheering on her beloved alma mater, The University of Oklahoma, to an eighth national championship.

