Maggie Glynn is the weekend anchor and reporter for KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News.

Maggie has had a passion for news her whole life. She grew up in the Chicago area before attending and graduating from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Maggie interned at TODAY’S TMJ4, the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, her senior year.

While Maggie loves her hometown and will miss her family, she has always wanted to move to an area with warm weather. She’s excited to call Amarillo her new home and can’t wait to meet new people!

Have any story ideas? Maggie would love to hear from you!

