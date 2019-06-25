Judd Baker is a Digital Content Producer for KAMR Local 4 News, Fox 14 News, and MyHighPlains.com. He also reports for Today in Amarillo’s #OnlineToday segment.

Growing up in Muleshoe, Judd knew that he wanted to work in news from a very young age. He said his mom probably still has VHS tapes of him doing news reports from behind the ironing board.

He enrolled at West Texas A&M University, where he studied Mass Communication with an emphasis in Broadcasting, Electronic Media.

During Judd’s freshman year at WT, he applied for a job as a production assistant at KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News and was later hired as an editor in the news department.

In February 2017, Judd moved to New York City, where he was a Fox News Channel College Associate.

After the 10 week program, he returned to Amarillo to work with KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News’ digital team.

He is excited to be back in Amarillo and working for the people of the High Plains!

