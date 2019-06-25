John Harris

John is the Chief Meteorologist for KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News.

John is a native Texan. He was born in Amarillo back in 1962. At the age of 2, his family moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota for 4 years, then to Enid, Oklahoma, where John lived for 24 years. As you can imagine, with Enid being in the heart of tornado alley, this is where John began his love affair with severe weather.

John moved to Amarillo in May 1992 from Denver, Colorado where he received his degree in meteorology. While in Denver, John was a student member of the American Meteorological Society, serving on the student staff operations for the Ninth Conference on Numerical Weather Prediction in October 1991. John went on to receive the AMS Seal of Approval for Television Weathercasting in 1994.

Prior to his position at KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News, Harris served as Morning and Weekend Meteorologist for another Amarillo station from 1992-2008.

John has received two degrees: B.S. in Business Marketing, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 1985, and a Bachelors of Science Degree in Meteorology from Metropolitan State College of Denver, 1992.

Practicing meteorology in the Texas Panhandle for over 20 years, John knows, and respects the diversity of weather that can occur at any one moment! While loving the beautiful sunsets of summer, and the whipped up snow drifts from a picturesque winter scene, John has also witnessed first hand, the horrific damage of an F-5 tornado, and the sickening heartbreak it can bring to a town in a matter of moments. Folks of the viewing area can rest assured, if dangerous weather occurs, John and his team will be on TV 24/7 to provide timely and accurate weather bulletins.

With God’s perfect grace, John has a beautiful wife, Kristin, and two boys, Joshua, and Mason.

