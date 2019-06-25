Jason Britsch is the co-anchor of Today in Amarillo.

He was raised in the small town of Hondo, just outside of San Antonio.

After high school, he attended and graduated from Texas State University in San Marcos.

His first television gig out of college was a bureau reporter in Big Spring for the CBS Station KOSA in Odessa, and later served as a sports anchor.

Jason later moved to Amarillo where he continued to live out his passion of sports as the weekend sports anchor here at KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News.

A little less than two years later, he made the trek to our sister station KSAN in San Angelo to serve as sports director. But the High Plains had a hold on him and he moved back to the Yellow City.

In his spare time, Jason loves spending time with his wife Jenna and watching sports and cooking shows.

