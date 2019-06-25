Jackie Kingston

Jackie anchors KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00, as well as Politics Today. She earned her bachelor’s in broadcasting from West Texas A&M University and has made her career in local television news ever since.

Jackie has served as a United Way Loaned Executive and on the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition. She regularly volunteers with Snack Pak 4 Kids, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure®, and the Friends of the Amarillo Zoo board. She currently serves on the executive board for the High Plains Food Bank and is involved in a local group of women entrepreneurs called Chick Bosses.



Jackie has been a member of the KAMR Local 4 Newsroom for many years, beginning her career here as the Today in Amarillo Anchor and then joining Andy Justus on the evening news desk. In addition to anchoring in the evenings, and the High Plains only local political show, Politics Today, Jackie returned to her alma mater West Texas A&M University to teach broadcasting classes in Spring 2018.

Jackie’s career was recognized by her alma mater, West Texas A&M University’s Communications Department with the “Rising Star” award in 2015. She was also recognized as a Woman of Distinction by the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains with the “Discover” Award in 2016.

When Jackie isn’t delivering the news, she loves to play with her dogs, Miles and Ladybird, and write—mostly about food.

