Crystal Martinez

Crystal Martinez is a reporter for KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News.

She was born and raised in Houston Texas, and graduated from Texas Southern University with a Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication.

She is a mother and loves watching Disney movies, with her daughter Rachel.

Crystal is also a lover of animals and has two dogs and a cat,  all of which love to follow her around the house.

Some of her hobbies include practicing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, dancing, and eating at places she has never been.

