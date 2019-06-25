Clint Brakebill is the Sports Director for KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News.

Clint is a native of Portales, New Mexico. He grew up playing all sports and doing some rodeo. Once in high school, his main focus was baseball. Since he was a child, Clint has been a huge sports fanatic. He grew up a Cowboys fan and loved watching Emmitt, Michael, and Troy. He is a fan all Dallas teams, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Stars, and Mavericks.

He graduated from West Texas A&M University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcasting.

Clint joined KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News in August of 2014. His favorite part of the year is the high school football season. He loves getting out there and seeing the passion that is in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma high school football. In his downtime, his favorite things to do are watch sports and travel.

