Chris Martin is the morning meteorologist on Today in Amarillo.

He was born and raised in Amarillo, graduating from Caprock High School before getting his Meteorology degree from Texas A&M. Like other weather geeks, his love of the atmosphere began when he was a kid. He was fearful of tornadoes but also fascinated with them. Now, it’s Chris’ job and passion to chase the storms.

While studying atmospheric science at Texas A&M, Chris worked at KBTX as a master control operator and production assistant for newscasts, working several jobs behind the camera. He also interned in the weather department, all the while learning what it takes to be part of a news team.

After graduating from A&M, the weekend meteorologist position opened up at KAMR Local 4 News and Chris jumped at the chance to come back home and work with Chief Meteorologist John Harris.

Now, you can watch Chris every weekday morning on Today in Amarillo as you’re getting ready for your day!

