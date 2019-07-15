Brie Jackson is an award-winning journalist who joined our Washington, D.C., Newsroom in May, 2017. She covers our state Congressional delegation and the Federal government stories that affect us here at home.

Before joining our team in the nation’s capital, Jackson served as a weekend anchor and reporter in Roanoke, Virginia, reporting on government, politics and breaking news stories.

Previously, Jackson worked in South Carolina where she won awards for investigative reporting and feature reporting. While there, she served as a panelist for Congressional District debates and covered the 2012 Republican Party presidential debates. Jackson also worked as a general assignment reporter for WBOC-TV in Salisbury, Maryland and a video editor at WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C.

Jackson holds a Master’s in Journalism from the University of Maryland. As an undergrad, she served as a team captain for the Maryland women’s basketball team. Go Terps!

Jackson is an avid runner who enjoys participating in marathons to raise money for charity. She volunteers for organizations including the Boys & Girls Clubs. You can email her at briejackson@nexstar.tv.

