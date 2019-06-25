You know Andy Justus as the guy on TV behind the news desk. You may even know him as the 12-time winner of the Best of Amarillo, or maybe even as emcee for dozens of events throughout Amarillo including the Children’s Miracle Network annual pledge drive. But what you might not know about Andy is what he does when he is away from the news desk.

Andy was born and raised here in the Texas Panhandle. He graduated from Boys Ranch and then with honors from West Texas A&M University. He joined the KAMR Local 4 News team in 1997. After spending 4 years as sports director he moved to the news desk in October 2003. Today, he co-anchors the KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 with Jackie Kingston and joins Meaghan Collier on Studio 4 and on Fox 14 News at

Andy is a valuable member of your hometown news team, but what makes him a valuable member of our community is the way he feels about the place he calls home. He loves Amarillo, the Panhandle and its people. Because of this, he has chosen to spend the majority of his extra time giving back to the community. His work in local schools earned him the AISD Warren Kincaid Award in 2007 and the Hero for Children State Education Award in 2006.

However, Andy believes spending time with kids is more than just receiving a few awards. It’s about building relationships. That is why for more than 9 years he has been active in the Big Brother’s, Big Sister’s organization as a big brother to his little brother Max.

At home, Andy loves to kick back with his lovely wife Michelle, daughters Mayzie Grace and Piper June, and their two dogs Milo and Lainey. Andy and Michelle have spent their entire lives in Amarillo and they say they wouldn’t have it any other way. They are active members at Trinity Fellowship Church where they love spending time with old friends and making new ones. They believe God has blessed them in more ways than they can count, especially with incredible friends, a wonderful job, and each other.

Andy credits his relationship with Christ and his time at Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch for making him the person he is today. When he needs some encouragement he turns to his favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

