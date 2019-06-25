Amberly Hildebrandt

Amberly is the associate producer and MMJ for Studio 4.

She graduated from Randall High School. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from West Texas A&M University with a degree in Mass Communication: Broadcasting/Electronic Media.

Amberly joined the newsroom in 2016 as an editor and then became the weekend reporter in March 2016.

When she’s not in the newsroom, Amberly enjoys watching Netflix and staying active as an alum in her sorority Chi Omega.

