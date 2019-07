AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 25th Annual Harley Party took place on Saturday, July, 27 in downtown Amarillo.

More than 3,000 people were expected to attend the street party that took place on Polk Street

The event included live music, food, vendor booths and a drawing for a motorcycle.

Proceeds of the event went to Family Support Services in Amarillo.

There was also a fun run, and performances by the Buster Bledsoe Band, Lindsey Lane, and Texas Tumbleweed.