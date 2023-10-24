2024 Remarkable Women of the High Plains

Remarkable women are around us every day, leading communities and making a difference in our lives, and we want to honor them! Nominate someone close to you or your community for our 2024 Remarkable Women contest! Nominations are now being accepted through November 30, and we’re counting on you to help us highlight these deserving women!

KAMR Local 4 News looks forward to recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

KAMR Local 4 News will celebrate local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Winners will be announced in March as we celebrate National Women’s History Month, a month dedicated to recognizing and honoring women for the great contributions they have made to the nation and in their local communities. Throughout March, Nexstar Media Group and Nexstar Broadcasting will tell the stories of women who inspire and lead in their communities and across the country.

Stay tuned for more updates about the 2024 Remarkable Women campaign and start working on your nomination today!

Click here to take a look at the stories and profiles of the 2023 Remarkable Women of the High Plains nominees, and the 2023 Remarkable Women of the High Plains winner, Dr. Valerie Kiper.