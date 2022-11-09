2023 Remarkable Women of the High Plains

KAMR Local 4 News wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life of those around them.

Throughout International Women’s History Month, KAMR Local 4 News will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for others. One nominee will be announced as KAMR Local 4 News’ Woman of the Year at the end of March 2023, and a national winner will be named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year during the group’s Remarkable Women Celebration.