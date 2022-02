IRS is ‘buried’ in paper, returns could be delayed: …

February 18th Morning Forecast

After 20 years of focusing on the war on terror, …

How driving down demand could help Texas’ power grid

Questions about campaign signs in race for 181st …

BSA seeing decrease in COVID-19 cases, month-to-month …

Update: Suspect in custody after fleeing Amarillo …

Russian skater falters in Olympic final, analysis …

Report: Dalhart farm owes over $1.3 million in wages

Amarillo police give info on officer-involved shooting