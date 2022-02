Car removal

Sneckdowns are all over Central Texas this weekend, …

Peak power demand statewide has passed, no conservation …

Temps to remain below average through the weekend

The status of the electrical grid, natural gas on …

Hazardous road conditions expected into Friday morning …

UIL Realignment 2022

Amarillo man sentenced to 4 years probation on 2018 …

Below zero Thursday morning; 40s with sunshine this …

Celebrating Black History: North Heights Discounty …

Today in Amarillo Olympic live 02/03